Josh Umerah scored his 12th goal of the season to break the deadlock just minutes after Ethan Ebanks-Landell was shown a straight red card five minutes into the second half for a dangerous challenge on Jack Hamilton.

Umerah slid under goalkeeper Jake Eastwood after the ball cannoned around the Rochdale penalty area before Hamilton added a second 10 minutes later.

Hamilton was on hand to head in the rebound from a fierce Dan Dodds strike to hand Hartlepool a commanding lead - a lead they would hold onto before Rochdale were reduced to nine men with substitute Sam Graham picking up a second yellow card in second half stoppage time.

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle during the League Two win over Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Curle believes his side were worthy of their win as he also shared his pleasure at being able to field what he confessed as ‘square pegs in square holes’ when it came to his team selection which included debuts for Edon Pruti and Peter Hartley in defence.

“It was needed,” said Curle on a significant three points.

“It was merited. It was valued and rewarded. There’s still levels of improvement for us.”

He added: “We played with square pegs in square holes today which was pleasing. That doesn’t overshadow, or dilute, the efforts and commitments of the players who have been playing out of position for me and giving everything when they had their opportunity.”

Rochdale's Ethan Ebanks-Landell catches Hartlepool United's Jack Hamilton with a high challenge which resulted in a red card. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

On the red card, Curle admits Rochdale can have few complaints over referee Marc Edwards’ decision to show Ebanks-Landell a straight red card for a high challenge on Hamilton while admitting he was pleased Hartlepool were able to capitalise on the opportunity which presented itself to them in the second half with two quick-fire strikes.

“It’s a karate kick around someone's neck so it’s endangering an opponent,” Curle told The Mail.

“”You’d have to say, is he in full control of his actions? You’d probably say no.