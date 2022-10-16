Interim boss Curle put faith immediately in Robinson, after the 33-year-old completed his move to the Suit Direct Stadium just 48 hours ahead of the trip to North Yorkshire, by handing him a debut alongside striker Josh Umerah.

Robinson featured for 75 minutes at the Envirovent Stadium as Pools fell to a sluggish defeat to Harrogate thanks to first half goals from Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon.

Umerah pulled a goal back five minutes from time for Pools but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from going home empty handed and sliding to the bottom of the League Two table.

Theo Robinson made his Hartlepool United debut against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Robinson put himself about, particularly in the first half, and was unfortunate not to register an assist to his name when his clever flick allowed Umerah to advance on goal before dragging wide.

But Curle believes Robinson will improve the more training sessions he gets under his belt, having been without a club since the end of last season.

“It’s the first time he’s played - he signed on Thursday, he came in and gave us a good 60 minutes or so. He’ll get better and better,” said Curle.

