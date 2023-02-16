Sterry was shown a straight red card inside the opening 15 minutes of Hartlepool's 2-0 defeat at Crewe for a challenge on Rio Adebisi and will now serve a suspension with Curle conceding he can see why the decision was made.

Speaking after the defeat at the Mornflake Stadium Curle had hinted against an appeal owing to seeing the incident from an alternative angle, and now Curle has commented further on Sterry’s dismissal having spoken to the defender.

“I had a conversation with Jamie after reviewing the incident. I understand what Jamie is saying in that the ball bobbles up and he’s gone to toe-poke it away from the lad,” said Curle.

Hartlepool United's Jamie Sterry will serve a suspension after picking up a red card against Crewe Alexandra. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But I understand what the pictures say and the story that would back the referee up.

“His foot is above the ball when he’s gone to poke it away and there could have been potential for an injury.

“But was it reckless? No. Was he out of control? No. It’s just purely a split second where he’s tried to poke the ball away. I don’t think the lad had an injury that merited treatment.”

Curle added: “Do I go in and see the referee and have a rant and a rave and say he’s overreacted and to have a look at the actual intent of the challenge?

Keith Curle shared his views on Jamie Sterry's red card against Crewe Alexandra. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s gone to close the lad down and he’s got himself within striking distance as the ball has popped up in the air. He’s tried striking for it, but only to poke the ball away.

“It wasn’t a stamp. He hasn’t lashed out at the lad. He wasn’t out of control. He wasn’t vertical off the ground. He’s made contact with the player just purely out of timing and trying to read the second bounce of the ball.

“In defence of the referee you can understand from a distance. If you’re looking at it you can see contact with the player above the ball so, by the letter of the law, he was entitled to make his decision and that’s why I didn’t go in and see the referee and end up donating another £500 to the FA.

“But in the first 10 minutes of the game could it have been a yellow card? Yeah.”

Curle now admits he will have a decision on his hands as to how to deal with Sterry's absence as Hartlepool continue to fight for their League Two survival.

January signing Dan Dodds could move over to his more natural wing-back role should Curle stick with a defensive five. Alternatively Dodds may operate as a right-back in a back four depending on Curle’s system.

“That’s a dilemma, but that goes back to what we were saying about coming out of the January window,” said Curle.