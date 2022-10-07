News you can trust since 1877
Keith Curle insists ‘clarity’ is needed on future of ex-Sunderland man and provides update on injured Hartlepool United duo

More ‘clarity’ is needed on Chris Maguire’s situation ahead of his potential Hartlepool United debut.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:22 pm - 2 min read

Maguire signed for Pools last month but is yet to make an appearance for his new club.

Naturally, Hartlepool fans are eager to see the former Sunderland man in action but boss Keith Curle has warned that more ‘clarity’ is needed on the situation.

Chris Maguire.

Curle said: “I’ve got more clarity now having spoken to the football club and the stakeholders of the football club.

“I had a conversation with Chris yesterday and got more clarity but again it’s difficult at the minute because there’s different issues within it’s not just a case of signing a player, there’s different parameters that are coming into play.

“I’ve got more clarity in my position as manager of the football club from listening to stakeholders and to Chris.

“I understand the position I’m in, the position Chris is in and the position the football club are in.

“I understand where the EFL are coming from, where the PFA are coming from and I understand where Chris’ agent is coming from so I’ve got clarity from all angles.”

When asked whether Curle expects a resolution to the issues, Curle said: “It’s a difficult one because there’s the issue that has been brought by the FA that himself as a player needs clarity on, his agent needs clarity on and the PFA need clarity on that.

“But it’s very difficult to get that clarity when we’re in the hands of a governing body that can demand but don’t give you guidelines on ‘if it’s innocent it’s this, if it’s guilty it’s this, if there’s a misunderstanding it’s this’.

“We are working in a grey area but from the outside we are trying to understand that clarity that is needed.”

Pools return to action on Saturday when they face Carlisle United, buoyed by their midweek win over Doncaster Rovers.

As usual, Curle was coy on giving too much of his team news away ahead of the game, but he did provide an update on an injured duo.

When asked whether Jamie Sterry and Brody Paterson were any closer to a return, Curle replied: “Yes. Having had a conversation with the physio and strength and conditioning coach, they’re where they need to be on their road to recovery.”

