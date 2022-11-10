Interim boss Curle has had to wait a fortnight to build on what was a crucial win over Grimsby Town last time out in the league at the Suit Direct Stadium when coming from behind to claim all three points. But things don’t get much tougher for Hartlepool than a trip to the Lamex Stadium.

Steve Evans’ side have taken 21 points from a possible 24 on home soil this season, with their only loss there coming last time out when falling to a late 3-2 defeat against Northampton Town. Those three goals from the Cobblers are part of just five conceded at home in eight outings in the league this campaign.

It has led to Evans’ side being one of the front runners in the division sitting in second place, just three points behind Leyton Orient.

Keith Curle is looking forward to Hartlepool United's return to league action against Stevenage. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

And with a number of injuries persisting throughout the Hartlepool squad, it means Curle’s side could be in for a difficult afternoon, but it is one the interim manager is relishing.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’d rather have a challenge every single week,” Curle told The Mail.

“I spent a period of time being out of work where my only challenge was painting and decorating and getting my angles right on the framing. But that isn’t the challenge that I want.

