During the 59th minute of Hartlepool’s 2-2 draw with Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium supporters from both teams shared in a minute's applause for Michael - described as ‘a Poolie through and through.’

With a stoppage in play falling during the 59th minute, referee Andy Haines delayed a restart as both sets of players also paid tribute in the applause.

Fans had been encouraged to bring their blue and white scarves, with blue and white flags provided by the club also waved just before the hour mark.

Hartlepool United's fans unveil a tribute to a fellow supporter who recently lost his life. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And asked for his thoughts on the gesture, Hartlepool boss Curle acknowledged former loan player, and boyhood Pools fan, Ellis Taylor.

“I didn’t know his father but I know Ellis and he’s a very respectful young man,” said Curle.

“He’s a good individual and a good human being. I think there’s a collective empathy and sympathy for the lad and the family at this difficult time and I think the tribute paid by the supporters today was very fitting.”

Hartlepool also paid tribute with the cover of their match day programme where chairman Raj Singh shared some words.

“I was made aware this week of the sad news that Michael Taylor passed away,” wrote Singh.

“Although I did not know him personally, I understand he was a Hartlepool United fan through and through.

“I know Ellis is a big Pools fan, just like his dad, and was at the recent Rochdale away game supporting the team.