Cooke scored his first league goal for the club when taking aim from 25-yards out with 10 minutes remaining at the Crown Oil Arena to find the top corner of Richard O’Donnell’s goal and hand Hartlepool what could be a hugely significant win at the bottom of League Two.

Pools had taken a first half lead after Cooke turned provider to pick out Rollin Menayese for the second straight game with the Walsall loanee powering a header in to give Curle’s men what was a deserved lead at the break.

Credit to the home side, however, as Jim Bentley got Rochdale firing after half-time and they were rewarded when Ian Henderson cleverly equalised with a back-heeled attempt to beat Ben Killip at his near post.

Callum Cooke scored his first league goal for Hartlepool United in the win over Rochdale. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

But instead of rolling over at that stage, with Rochdale in the ascendancy, Pools rolled up their sleeves and regained the initiative as Cooke curled in a sublime free kick to send the travelling Hartlepool supporters into a frenzy.

“Callum has got that ability. It’s not something that he doesn’t work at,” said Curle.

“You’ll see him after training, he’s got a mental picture of what he wants to do. He can put the ball where he wants to put it. That’s not a fluke, that’s something that he actually works on.”

He added to The Mail: “I think there’s more to come from Callum. I genuinely think, in general play, I can get him into better goal scoring opportunities further up the pitch and that is something we’re working on and something we’re identifying.

“He’s had a slight change of position as well, rather than playing as a 10, we’re trying to get him playing in a wider area that will go and give him more freedom to go and operate as a 10 when it’s on.”

