Keith Curle provides injury update on Hartlepool United's Livingston loan striker after 22-year-old was brought off in Crawley Town win

Keith Curle has revealed the injury picked up by Hartlepool United’s Jack Hamilton is not serious and the Livingston loan striker should not miss any further action.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Hamilton was brought off after an hour during Hartlepool's first away win of the season against Crawley Town having struggled to shake off an earlier collision.

Hamilton required treatment after a blow to the head which seemed to trouble him throughout the rest of his duration on the field at the Broadfield Stadium before being replaced by Joe Grey.

Pools have already had to deal with a number of concussion protocols this season with Grey and Mouhamed Niang suffering at different points but Pools boss Curle suggests Hamilton will be OK.

Jack Hamilton came off during Hartlepool United's win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
“He’s alright. He just took a little bump on the head,” Curle told The Mail.

“Throughout his career he’s going to have a few of them.”

Hamilton returned to the starting line-up to partner Josh Umerah in what was his 19th appearance for the club.

