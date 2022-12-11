Hamilton was brought off after an hour during Hartlepool's first away win of the season against Crawley Town having struggled to shake off an earlier collision.

Hamilton required treatment after a blow to the head which seemed to trouble him throughout the rest of his duration on the field at the Broadfield Stadium before being replaced by Joe Grey.

Pools have already had to deal with a number of concussion protocols this season with Grey and Mouhamed Niang suffering at different points but Pools boss Curle suggests Hamilton will be OK.

Jack Hamilton came off during Hartlepool United's win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“He’s alright. He just took a little bump on the head,” Curle told The Mail.

“Throughout his career he’s going to have a few of them.”