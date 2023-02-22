Keith Curle responds to Hartlepool United frustrations following stoppage time defeat against Newport County
The pressure continues to grow on Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle who insists his side ‘need to win’ against Walsall after Newport County claimed a stoppage time victory at the Suit Direct Stadium.
This felt like a significant evening for Hartlepool in their quest for League Two survival as they welcomed a Newport side who have found themselves in the lower reaches of the table throughout most of the season.
But despite an evenly-matched first 45 minutes, Hartlepool looked sluggish after the break before suffering a taste of their own medicine from the weekend against AFC Wimbledon as, this time, it was they who conceded a stoppage time goal.
Mickey Demetriou glanced in Aaron Lewis’ corner to condemn Hartlepool to defeat and leave them in a desperate situation in the League Two table.
Curle’s side remain out of the relegation zone by a point but nearest rivals Crawley Town now hold four games in hand over Hartlepool as things remain bleak at the Suit Direct Stadium.
And it was a Suit Direct Stadium which would vent its frustrations towards Curle at the full-time whistle with a number of calls for the manager to leave his post.
Curle has accepted the criticism which will continue to come his way - but the Hartlepool manager has now placed particular emphasis on the weekend clash with Walsall at the Suit Direct Stadium.
“As a football club we’ve taken a massive right-hander and we’re reeling from it,” said Curle.
“The emphasis now goes on we need to win on Saturday.
“If we’d have gotten a credible draw tonight and a draw on Saturday you earn two points. A win on Saturday now gets us a point advantage. So we need to put the pressure on: We need to win on Saturday.”
Curle added on the frustrations at full-time: “It’s a natural emotion because this is their football club, this is their team.
“I’m their manager so it has to get directed at me. I accept that.
“Ultimately, the only way we get out of it is with results. We need to win on Saturday and we need everybody involved and associated with the football club to get on board and give us the opportunity to win the game on Saturday.”