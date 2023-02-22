This felt like a significant evening for Hartlepool in their quest for League Two survival as they welcomed a Newport side who have found themselves in the lower reaches of the table throughout most of the season.

But despite an evenly-matched first 45 minutes, Hartlepool looked sluggish after the break before suffering a taste of their own medicine from the weekend against AFC Wimbledon as, this time, it was they who conceded a stoppage time goal.

Mickey Demetriou glanced in Aaron Lewis’ corner to condemn Hartlepool to defeat and leave them in a desperate situation in the League Two table.

Keith Curle accepts the criticism which continues to come his way after Hartlepool United were beaten by Newport County. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle’s side remain out of the relegation zone by a point but nearest rivals Crawley Town now hold four games in hand over Hartlepool as things remain bleak at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And it was a Suit Direct Stadium which would vent its frustrations towards Curle at the full-time whistle with a number of calls for the manager to leave his post.

Curle has accepted the criticism which will continue to come his way - but the Hartlepool manager has now placed particular emphasis on the weekend clash with Walsall at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Mickey Demetriou scored a stoppage time winner for Newport County against Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“As a football club we’ve taken a massive right-hander and we’re reeling from it,” said Curle.

“The emphasis now goes on we need to win on Saturday.

“If we’d have gotten a credible draw tonight and a draw on Saturday you earn two points. A win on Saturday now gets us a point advantage. So we need to put the pressure on: We need to win on Saturday.”

Curle added on the frustrations at full-time: “It’s a natural emotion because this is their football club, this is their team.

“I’m their manager so it has to get directed at me. I accept that.

