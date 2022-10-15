Having suffered his first loss since being appointed as Hartlepool’s interim manager against Carlisle United a week ago, Curle was looking for a response from his team against a Harrogate side who entered the game without a win in 10 games in all competitions and having not won on home soil since the opening day of the season in July.

But despite an even start to the contest, Pools’ frailties reared their head again as Alex Pattison capitalised on some slack defending to fire the home side in front midway through the first half.

The Pools backline stood and watched as Pattison ghosted in behind to latch onto a bouncing ball and convert beyond Ben Killip before Jack Muldoon doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle admits his side lack League Two experience after Harrogate Town defeat. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pattison turned provider this time when afforded the time to pick out Muldoon at the back post who guided a header beyond Killip with what Curle described as ‘cheap’ goals to give away from his side.

“If you have a look on the balance of play there’s nothing in the game between the two teams but when you analyse the goals - they’re cheap and they’re basic and that’s the disappointing thing,” said Curle.

“If you give cheap goals away you’re going to get punished. There’s nothing in the teams apart from two cheap goals and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We’re [too] nice to play against,” added Curle.

“When you have a look at it experience-wise, with League Two experience, have we got enough? No. Do we need more? Yeah.

“But within that there’s players that some of the decision making is basic. We can get people in the right places then you’ve just got to make sure they can make the right decisions.