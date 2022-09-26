Curle was confirmed on an interim basis last week and took his first game against Gillingham.

But while Curle continues to get to grips with his new squad and surroundings, one player he will be keen to establish an understanding of is Maguire.

Former Sunderland star Maguire would prove to be Paul Hartley’s final signing when joining on a free transfer earlier this month following his exit from League One side Lincoln City.

But as yet, Maguire is still to make an appearance for Pools after issues with his registration before it was disclosed the 33-year-old is dealing with a foot injury.

The Scotsman was suspended by Lincoln earlier this season after being charged with misconduct by the FA in relation to an alleged breach of betting rules which has also cast uncertainty over when he will be available for Hartlepool with an outcome still to be confirmed.

And speaking at his official unveiling as interim boss, Curle acknowledged there was a situation which he would need clarity on.

“There’s a situation at the football club so before I comment on it, I need to get the exact clarity from all parties, the club and the player,” said Curle.

“I spoke to Chris and we had a brief discussion but I need to speak to the stakeholders of the football club to find out what the exact position is for all parties.”

And Curle is set to meet those stakeholders after conceding much of his focus prior to the meeting had been on preparing for the visit of Gillingham.

“I’ll be honest I haven't had the conversation with the football club because my mindset and my focus was on the game,” revealed Curle.

“We’ve got a meeting arranged on Monday afternoon with the stakeholders at the football club up at the training ground just to go through things.

“It’s been a whirlwind, so it’s a case of getting to know everybody and getting them to know their roles and responsibilities and getting to know the environment.