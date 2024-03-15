Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimpers have played three times since Pools were last in action, a 2-1 defeat at home to Barnet, and Phillips is hoping his side can make the most of their fresh legs.

While in-form Southend, who will arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium above Pools in the National League table despite incurring a 10-point deduction, might hope Saturday's hosts will be lacking some match sharpness, Phillips feels the rest will benefit his side.

"We need to be patient because the longer the game goes on, the more it could work in our favour," he said.

Kevin Phillips is looking to make the most of freshness within his squad following a two week break

"I'd like to score early on and get a couple of goals but it's very rare to win a game in the first 20 minutes.

"They've played three games and have got a long journey up tomorrow, so it's something we're aware of but we won't use it as motivation.

"Naturally, from minute one to minute 95 we should be at it. There's no excuses."

Pools had been set to make a long trip of their own in midweek only for Tuesday night's game at Maidenhead to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

And while some of the squad had already made their way down to Berkshire, Phillips feels the cancellation didn't hamper his preparations for this weekend's game too much.

He told BBC Radio Tees: "I've checked the weather forecast!

"We were really prepared for Maidenhead and we weren't expecting it but things happen very quickly in football and you have to adjust.

"We trained on Tuesday, it wasn't ideal because some lads were already down there and had to do their own little bit, had Wednesday off and trained really well yesterday (Thursday).