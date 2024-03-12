Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After their midweek trip to Maidenhead was postponed, Hartlepool United will not have been in competitive action for two weeks by the time they welcome The Shrimpers on Saturday.

At his press conference on Monday, manager Kevin Phillips admitted he would rather not have endured a National League hiatus following back-to-back defeats - and that was before Tuesday night's visit to Berkshire was called off.

However, the 14-day period could well prove a positive for Pools in some regards, particularly on the injury front.

Pools triumphed 3-2 at Southend United in August of last year.

Phillips was expecting to be without veteran defender Tom Parkes, who has been instrumental in Pools' recent improvement at the back, for the midweek game against Maidenhead after the defender was forced off in the first half of the defeat to Barnet and was later confirmed to be suffering from concussion.

The return of Parkes will hand Pools a major boost, with the defender due back before the weekend as his enforced lay-off due to concussion protocol comes to an end - and that means Phillips will also be able to call on him for the re-arranged Maidenhead clash.

Phillips was also able to provide a positive update on popular French midfielder Anthony Mancini, who completed a full training session on Saturday and could be in contention to make the squad for this weekend's visit of Southend.

Much like Parkes, Mancini could therefore be available for the re-scheduled trip to York Road, which would hand Phillips a major boost.

Kevin Phillips could be set to benefit from the return of several absentees after Hartlepool's game with Maidenhead was postponed.

And while Saturday might come too soon for Grimsby Town loanee Otis Khan, Phillips confirmed that the Pakistan international was set to return to the North East this week in order to continue his rehabilitation, meaning he could be the third player to benefit from the Maidenhead game being pushed back.

Josh Umerah is yet another who could edge closer to a return over the coming days and with Mani Dieseruvwe set to be put through his paces on international duty next week, Phillips will be keen to have cover up-front just in case anything happens to his leading scorer.

Whether or not a two week interval between matches - which is the longest time Pools have gone without a game all season - will help or hinder the players who are already fit and available is more difficult to discern.

One the one hand, it is a good chance for Phillips and his staff to get their teeth stuck into the tactical side of things and could prove almost like a mini pre-season while allowing the players to rest and recover from a gruelling campaign.

Yet, Pools will have to wait another few days before they get the chance to right the wrongs of the home defeat to Barnet and will have to do so against a Southend side who will have played three times since Pools were last in action.