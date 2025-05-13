Pools, like all of their rival National League clubs, have a number of big decisions to make when it comes to renewing contracts for next season. Although, at this stage, the club are in a state of limbo while takeover negotiations continue, Pools will be eager to get a number of their prize assets tied down as soon as possible. Here's a look at the decisions facing the club.
1. Already under contract
Experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith and veteran defender Tom Parkes both signed new deals in January. Pools will, however, have to decide whether or not to stick with Smith as their first choice in-between the sticks, or look to recruit a new number one. January arrivals Sam Folarin and Jamie Miley are also under contract until the end of the 2025/26 season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Expected to sign
Veteran Nicky Featherstone, who turns 37 in September, is understood to have signed a new deal and is expected to continue in his role as player-coach for another season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Announced his departure
Defender Manny Onariase, who made 20 appearances on loan at Maidenhead in the second half of the campaign, announced his departure from the club on X last week. "Another chapter comes to an end," he wrote. "Even though it was cut short and I never really got to say goodbye, I enjoyed the last couple of years." Photo: Frank Reid
4. Expected to leave
The likes of Kieran Wallace, Joel Dixon and Jack Robinson are unlikely to be offered new deals after suffering serious injuries. Greg Sloggett, who spent the final three months of the campaign on loan at Boston, also looks set to head for the exit. A return to Lincolnshire could well be on the cards for the Irishman, who has struggled to settle at Pools. Photo: Frank Reid