Key dates for Hartlepool United as new National League season edges closer
As it stands, new manager Simon Grayson has a lot of work to do ahead of the new season. Pools have lost ground on their National League rivals in the wake of a dramatic few months on and, in particular, off the pitch, while another change in the dugout has left Grayson, who hasn't coached in England since 2021 and has never managed a non-league side, less than two months to assemble a competitive squad.
Although Pools, who have just 11 players under contract, are believed to be edging towards welcoming their first new signings of the summer, there are fears that influential attacking pair Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey could both leave over the coming weeks, while long-serving defender David Ferguson has been linked with a move to Gateshead.
What are the key dates as Pools prepare for the new National League season?
Friday, June 27
Pools players return for pre-season testing
Monday, June 30
The Pools squad officially return to pre-season training
Tuesday, July 8
Pools begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to near neighbours FC Hartlepool
Wednesday, July 9
National League fixture release day
Saturday, July 26
Pools host a Leeds United XI as veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone celebrates his testimonial fixture
Saturday, August 2
Pools conclude their pre-season campaign with the visit of National League North side South Shields
Saturday, August 9
New National League season begins
Saturday, October 11
FA Cup fourth qualifying round, when Pools enter the competition
Saturday, April 25
National League season scheduled to end
Saturday, May 9/Sunday, May 10
National League promotion finals weekend
