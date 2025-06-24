Key dates for Hartlepool United as new National League season edges closer

There are now less than 50 days to go until the new National League season - here are some of the key dates for Hartlepool United fans to look out for.

As it stands, new manager Simon Grayson has a lot of work to do ahead of the new season. Pools have lost ground on their National League rivals in the wake of a dramatic few months on and, in particular, off the pitch, while another change in the dugout has left Grayson, who hasn't coached in England since 2021 and has never managed a non-league side, less than two months to assemble a competitive squad.

Although Pools, who have just 11 players under contract, are believed to be edging towards welcoming their first new signings of the summer, there are fears that influential attacking pair Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey could both leave over the coming weeks, while long-serving defender David Ferguson has been linked with a move to Gateshead.

What are the key dates as Pools prepare for the new National League season?

Hartlepool United - and new manager Simon Grayson in particular - have a lot of work to do ahead of the new National League season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Friday, June 27

Pools players return for pre-season testing

Monday, June 30

The Pools squad officially return to pre-season training

Tuesday, July 8

Pools begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to near neighbours FC Hartlepool

Wednesday, July 9

National League fixture release day

Saturday, July 26

Pools host a Leeds United XI as veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone celebrates his testimonial fixture

Saturday, August 2

Pools conclude their pre-season campaign with the visit of National League North side South Shields

Saturday, August 9

New National League season begins

Saturday, October 11

FA Cup fourth qualifying round, when Pools enter the competition

Saturday, April 25

National League season scheduled to end

Saturday, May 9/Sunday, May 10

National League promotion finals weekend