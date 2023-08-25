Hartlepool welcome newly promoted Fylde to the Suit Direct Stadium in front of the television cameras as they host the Coasters on TNT Sports on Saturday evening before making the trip to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday.

John Askey’s side have recorded three successive wins in the league, including back-to-back successes on home soil against Gateshead and Maidenhead United.

And ahead of their return to the Suit Direct Stadium this weekend, Askey is set to have a full squad to choose from – including key striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

Hartlepool United striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe looks set to be fit for John Askey's side to face AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID

Dieseruvwe was forced off in the win over Southend United last weekend following a blow to the head.

Boss Askey had hinted the injury was not a serious one, however, with the 28-year-old avoiding any break, as first team coach Antony Sweeney confirmed the striker has trained this week.

Dieseruvwe has been joined by Oliver Finney who could be seen running ahead of the game at Roots Hall last week, with midfielder Kieran Wallace having made his Hartlepool debut from the bench after returning from a broken toe.

"We’ve got more or less a clean bill of health,” Sweeney confirmed ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Fylde.

"It’s testament to the medical staff and testament to the work the players have put in during pre-season that they seem to now be a little bit more robust and not dropping out of the sessions as frequently and missing games.

"We’re not daft, we know that will be the case at points in the season, that’s the life of a footballer, you’re not always going to be 100 per cent fit. But at this moment in time we’re in a good place.

"Both lads [Dieseruvwe and Finney] have trained this week and trained well, so it will be difficult for the manager to pick his squad.”