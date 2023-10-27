Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Featherstone made a remarkable reunion with Hartlepool earlier this month having been allowed to leave the club in the summer after the two parties failed to agree terms over a new deal.

It brought an end to a near nine-year stay for Featherstone at Victoria Park, having made 380 appearances for the club – a feat which put him eighth in the club’s all-time list of appearance makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone had expressed his disappointment at being unable to return to the club in the summer but continued to train elsewhere with the likes of Stockport County while waiting for an opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Featherstone was brought in on a short-term deal by Hartlepool United.

But with Hartlepool boss John Askey seeing his side hit by a string of injuries, particularly in the midfield area, Pools reached back out to their former skipper before coming to terms on a short-term contract.

Featherstone has played in every game since making his second debut for the club against Boreham Wood which has now seen him climb above Brian Honour into seventh on the club’s all-time list.

But with Pools set to head into a two-week break from their season – with no fixture next week due to being eliminated from the FA Cup, Featherstone could be about to make his final appearance for the club should a fresh deal not be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s just a matter of speaking to Nicky and seeing what his thoughts are,” Askey told BBC Radio Tees on Featherstone’s future.