The 18-year-old attacker, who made his first senior appearance of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Gainsborough Trinity, became the latest Pools academy product to pen a professional deal at the weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

Teenage Hartlepool United attacker Kian Foreman has expressed his pride at representing his hometown club after signing his first professional contract.

The winger, who turned 18 on Saturday, celebrated by signing his first professional deal before featuring from the bench as Pools drew 1-1 with Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round. Indeed, the youngster, who was making his first Pools appearance of the campaign in Lincolnshire, had a hand in the late goal that rescued a replay for his side, breaking forward with the ball and picking out fellow substitute Nathan Ferguson, whose venomous strike from range cannonned off unfortunate Trinity defender David Robson and into his own net seven minutes from time.

The diminutive attacker has been a part of the Pools academy throughout his development, making his senior debut against Tamworth in December's FA Trophy clash before making his National League bow in the penultimate game of last season against Rochdale. Having caught the eye in pre-season, impressing with a number of confident displays over the summer, Foreman has been in and around the first team picture and has been rewarded for his development with his first professional contract, following in the footsteps of fellow academy product Joe Aungiers, who penned his first deal in July.

"It's amazing," Foreman told the official Pools club website.

"This is my hometown club, and I can't wait to get ready for more. I've been with the academy for quite a while now, I know everyone and they're all great. The first team have been very good with me, it is really good to keep being around them; it's made me work as hard as I can. I want to play every week, score goals and play my football as best as I can."