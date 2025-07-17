Kick-off time for Hartlepool United's home clash with York City moved

Hartlepool United's home game against rivals York City on Saturday, October 4 has been moved from 3pm to a 12:30pm kick-off following a request by Cleveland Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous meetings between the two teams have been marred by occasional incidents of crowd trouble. When the two sides met at Victoria Park in March last season, eight York fans and one Pools supporter were arrested on suspicion of a series of offences including drunk and disorderly behaviour, attempting to enter the ground while intoxicated, possession of a flare as well as homophobic language. York won the game 1-0 thanks to an Ollie Pearce goal in the 40th minute.

Fans clashed when the two sides met in January 2024, a match Pools won 2-1 thanks to a Mani Dieseruvwe brace, and a further eight arrests were made, although other games between the two teams have passed without incident and the fixture tends to be hotly anticipated by both sets of supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Pools, who signed York's Cameron John on a season-long loan earlier this week, looked to have made a decent start to their transfer business, welcoming seven new recruits, the Minstermen have had a formidable summer so far. York missed out on promotion back to the Football League last term after losing to Oldham in the play-off semi-finals despite amassing 96 points in the regular season, prompting mother-and-son ownership duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla to write to the National League and the Football League to call for the introduction of a second automatic promotion place. In a bid to go one better next term, Adam Hinshelwood's side have signed former National League winners Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals for the Robins last term, Mark Kitching, who was a regular in the Oldham side that clinched promotion via the play-offs, as well as Joe Grey, who penned a permanent deal after leaving Pools on Tuesday.