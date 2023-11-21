Hartlepool United will go in search of back-to-back wins for the first time since August when they face Kidderminster Harriers this evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Askey’s side rediscovered that winning feeling on Saturday when producing an excellent display in the 3-1 win over York City.

It was a result which moved Hartlepool back into the top half of the National League table as Askey and his players target a run of form to get themselves back into consideration for a top seven spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that continues tonight when Pools make the journey to Aggborough to take on a Kidderminster side struggling at the foot of the league table.

Hartlepool United go in search of back-to-back wins for the first time since August when they travel to Kidderminster.

The Harriers have won just three games so far this season and just once on home soil despite boasting one of the better defensive record in the division, having conceded the same number of goals as league leaders Chesterfield.

It's been scoring goals which has been the problem for Kidderminster this season, with just 12 to their name having blanked in each of their last two National League games.

But for Askey and Hartlepool it’s about building on a morale-boosting success over York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a lot more enjoyable after a win. We all needed that and it sets us up nicely for the game on Tuesday and if we perform like we did on Saturday it gives us a great chance of getting another three points,” said Askey.

"They should take a lot of confidence from how they played. Don’t get carried away, whether we win or we lose, the main thing is to go out there and work hard and your ability comes through. But we need now to get on a run if we’re going to do anything this season.

“Everything clicked into place. You couldn’t say that anybody didn’t perform on Saturday, I was really pleased. We needed that badly and it just gave us that lift. We need back-to-back wins now and if we can do that it puts us in a far better position.”

Askey is able to welcome back captain David Ferguson following his suspension whilst Charlie Seaman remains doubtful and Luke Hendrie out until the New Year.