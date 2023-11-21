Hartlepool United’s win over York City will mean nothing unless they can back it up with another three points against Kidderminster according to midfielder Kieran Wallace.

Wallace played an integral role in Hartlepool’s success over York at the weekend after the 28-year-old returned to John Askey’s starting line-up.

The midfielder was one of four changes to Askey’s side as Pools produced, arguably, their performance of the season at the LNER Community Stadium.

It was a much-needed result for Hartlepool who ended a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

Kieran Wallace is keen for Hartlepool United to build momentum following their win over York City. Picture by FRANK REID

But for Wallace, that victory over York will mean nothing unless Pools can back it up with another positive result against Kidderminster tonight.

“It will give the lads a massive boost. Last week [against Ebbsfleet] we were so close to winning and that was a massive downer for the lads, it felt like a defeat again. So it’s a massive confidence boost, but it means nothing if we don’t get anything on Tuesday night,” said Wallace.

"It’s a really quick turnaround, so we haven’t got time to rest on our laurels, and the league table shows that if we want to do anything in the season.

"So it’s a good confidence booster, but we can’t sit there and pat ourselves on the back.

"It’s still only November, the season doesn’t finish until April. There’s still four or five months to go. So we’ve got to build on this and that starts on Tuesday night.”