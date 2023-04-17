Vale are without a win in seven and have slipped into relegation trouble ahead of the final weeks of the season just six points above Cambridge United who hold a game in hand.

And with games against the top two still to come between now and the end of the season, the club has made a decision on Clarke with assistant manager Andy Crosby taking charge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Clarke, 45, guided Vale to promotion last season through the play-offs after beating Mansfield Town at Wembley having lost just four matches in the second half of the campaign.

Port Vale have parted company with ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Darrell Clarke as manager. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

His final game in charge was a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City.

Director of football David Flitcroft placed on record his gratitude to Clarke during his time at Vale Park.

“We have been on an emotional journey together, during which time Carol, her family and all associated with Port Vale have provided unwavering support to Darrell throughout an unimaginably difficult period in his life,” said Flitcroft.

"We have immense gratitude to Darrell for his role in driving the club away from potential relegation from League Two to winning promotion to League One.

"However, following discussions in recent weeks with Darrell, the backroom staff and senior players, we have decided now is the best time to make a change and give ourselves the best chance of retaining the League One status we have all worked so tirelessly to achieve."

Carol Shanahan OBE, Port Vale co-owner and chair, continued:

“Collectively, this has not been an easy decision to make, and given the close relationship we have developed during the past two years, it is difficult to part ways with Darrell professionally.

“We always wish to give our manager ample opportunity to deliver results, though at this stage we now agree it is in the club’s best immediate and long-term interests to make a change.

“We wish Darrell well in his future career and he and his family will always be welcome here at Vale Park.”

