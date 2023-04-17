Murray was forced off midway through the first half of Hartlepool's defeat at Rodney Parade after a heavy collision which left the Scotsman in some distress on the turf.

Murray was unable to continue as he was helped off the field with what John Askey confirmed as a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old could be seen being helped down the touchline at the end of the game raising fears his season could be over with just four games remaining.

Murray was a surprise return to the Hartlepool side in Askey’s second game in charge at Tranmere Rovers but has since then performed well as he looks to turn his fortunes around at the Suit Direct Stadium following a difficult first half of the season.

But Murray’s potential absence only adds to Askey’s growing injury list in defence with Peter Hartley unavailable and Jamie Sterry's groin issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s his hamstring,” Askey said of Murray.

"Hopefully it’s not too serious but if it is then he could be out for the rest of the season.

Euan Murray limped off in Hartlepool United's defeat at Newport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"We all know defensively there’s been a lot of injuries. There’s three centre-halves out. But we can’t do anything about that, whoever plays they’ve got to go out there and give everything they’ve got.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray is likely to miss the trip to Salford City on Tuesday but Askey was a little more confident about Sterry’s potential return.

Sterry made the trip to South Wales but did not feature, despite Askey suggesting prior to the game he expected the 27-year-old to be in contention.

Euan Murray was brought back into the Hartlepool United side by John Askey (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were hoping we could include Jamie but he still wasn’t 100 per cent right,” said Askey.

"Hopefully on Tuesday we’ll have him back so it’ll be a case of one out and one in.

"We miss Jamie when he’s not playing. But we just didn’t want to risk him coming on, or starting, and blowing up so he’s out for the rest of the season. So hopefully by not being included he’ll be available for Tuesday.”