League Two side escape transfer ban after late payment of Hartlepool United midfielder's wages during loan spell

Newport County have escaped a transfer window punishment after failing to pay the wages of Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley on time during the midfielder's loan spell in South Wales last season.

Miley, who signed for Pools in January and made 16 appearances in the second half of last season, spent the beginning of the campaign at Rodney Parade, featuring eight times for the Exiles.

The League Two side were initially threatened with a "three transfer window restriction" after Miley's wages were paid late, although that has since been overturned on appeal after the sentence was deemed excessive. County cited "extenuating circumstances" in their appeal and admitted the error was down to an "administrative muddle".

The transfer ban was lifted after it was declared a disproportionate sanction by an independent disciplinary commission, although the Exiles have been fined £2,000.

Having signed on loan from Newcastle in August 2024, injuries restricted Miley to just a handful of appearances for Newport, including three starts in League Two. He returned to St James' Park in January and signed for Pools later the same month.

After scoring a 96th minute equaliser on his debut, the diminutive midfielder was left on the bench for two games in succession but has since established himself as a regular in the Pools side and had an option on his contract triggered to keep him at Victoria Park ahead of next season.