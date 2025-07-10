New Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is confident he has the financial backing and support needed to help him achieve success next season.

Although there is a sense that Pools have been on the back foot somewhat in the wake of a turbulent few months off the pitch, there have been some positive signs in recent weeks. Pools look to have made a decent start to their summer transfer business - although there is still lots of work to do, especially after prolific frontman Mani Dieseruvwe signed for National League rivals Rochdale last week - and have welcomed five new recruits, three of whom featured in Tuesday evening's pre-season opener, a 3-0 win over Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool.

Even so, Grayson has a big job on his hands, especially if he's to compete with the financial muscle of the likes of York, Carlisle and Forest Green Rovers. While Pools might find it difficult to challenge some of the division's big hitters, Grayson arrives with a reputation as a serial promotion winner having led Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston from League One to the Championship in the past, while he won the Nepalese Super League title in April. Pools, one of a number of former Football League sides vying for promotion in the fifth division, have endured a difficult time since being relegated to the National League in 2023, finishing 12th and then 11th. Grayson admits that needs to improve - and believes he could be the man to help turn things around at Victoria Park.

"I've had opportunities since I've come back from India to go back to the Football League and I've had a few offers to go back to South East Asia in the last couple of months," he said.

New Pools boss Simon Grayson is confident he has the financial backing and support needed to achieve success next season. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"When I spoke to the club - I've spoken to Raj a few times before - I just felt that this was the right time to do it. This club has underachieved for the last two or three years, and if we can get it going - and I've got confidence in myself that I can do that, as well as assurances from the ownership that there's going to be backing in the transfer window - then we can be a lot more successful.

"Finishing 11th in the National League for a club like Hartlepool isn't acceptable really. You still need the tools to finish higher up the division and, ultimately, I think we'll have a budget that will allow us to compete and make some good signings. The five that we've brought in already have been really positive and there's certainly going to be a lot more coming in before the start of the season.

"It's an opportunity - it's the right time given where I am in my career. I could've waited for other jobs, but this excites me. I've never been one to shy away from any jobs that I've taken; I've left secure jobs, I've gone off to Asia, all because I want to be tested. There are places where you can go and get clapped off if you lose 3-0 - I want the juices flowing and, if people give me stick, so be it.

"The reverse of it is, if you're winning, the pleasure that you get and the pleasure that you're giving to a really hardworking, honest community - these people work really hard for the money they earn, and they spend a lot of it on supporting the club - then it's brilliant. I want to give these people something to be happy about, and that's what I'll be trying to do. We'll work hard, we'll give everything we can and, hopefully, that will finish with being in the play-offs."