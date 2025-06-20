League Two side join the race to sign Hartlepool United frontman Mani Dieseruvwe

League Two side Harrogate Town have joined the race to sign Hartlepool United talisman Mani Dieseruvwe, according to reports.

BBC Radio Tees Sport presenter Rob Law revealed that the North Yorkshire side are interested in the experienced frontman, who has scored 43 goals in 89 games for Pools. The Sulphurites have already looked to the National League this summer, signing Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith from relegated Maidenhead. It's understood that new Pools manager Simon Grayson met with the 30-year-old, who is out of contract, this week and that talks over a new deal are still ongoing.