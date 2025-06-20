League Two side join the race to sign Hartlepool United frontman Mani Dieseruvwe
BBC Radio Tees Sport presenter Rob Law revealed that the North Yorkshire side are interested in the experienced frontman, who has scored 43 goals in 89 games for Pools. The Sulphurites have already looked to the National League this summer, signing Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith from relegated Maidenhead. It's understood that new Pools manager Simon Grayson met with the 30-year-old, who is out of contract, this week and that talks over a new deal are still ongoing.
Law revealed on Monday that Dieseruvwe had emerged as a "top priority" for National League rivals Rochdale, who finished fourth last season and put five past Pools in April. Nonetheless, Pools are still believed to be eager to keep hold of the prolific frontman, who scored 18 goals last term.
