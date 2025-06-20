League Two side join the race to sign Hartlepool United frontman Mani Dieseruvwe

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Jun 2025, 13:23 BST
League Two side Harrogate Town have joined the race to sign Hartlepool United talisman Mani Dieseruvwe, according to reports.

BBC Radio Tees Sport presenter Rob Law revealed that the North Yorkshire side are interested in the experienced frontman, who has scored 43 goals in 89 games for Pools. The Sulphurites have already looked to the National League this summer, signing Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith from relegated Maidenhead. It's understood that new Pools manager Simon Grayson met with the 30-year-old, who is out of contract, this week and that talks over a new deal are still ongoing.

Law revealed on Monday that Dieseruvwe had emerged as a "top priority" for National League rivals Rochdale, who finished fourth last season and put five past Pools in April. Nonetheless, Pools are still believed to be eager to keep hold of the prolific frontman, who scored 18 goals last term.

Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools closing in on transfer targets

Related topics:League TwoHarrogate TownSimon GraysonNational League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice