League Two: Swindon Town ace hit with ban as Accrington Stanley midfielder heads back to AFC Wimbledon
Hartlepool United are preparing for their trip to Leyton Orient this weekend as the transfer window heads into its final week.
But ahead of that, here are some of the latest stories from around League Two.
Swindon ace hit with ban
Swindon Town ace, and former Carlisle United, Crewe Alexandra and Aston Villa man Harry McKirdy has been handed a three-match ban for aggressive behaviour and improper conduct.
The 25-year-old, who scored 24 times for the Robins last season, was sent off in Swindon’s first home game of the season at the County Ground in a goalless draw with Salford City before it was reported by Sky Sports the forward went to confront referee Andy Woolmer.
McKirdy is reported to have thrown a drink in the officials’ changing room which spilled onto Woolmer’s clothing.
McKirdy has since admitted the charge and been fined £1,500 and will miss the next three matches for his side.
Read More
EFL condemn Crawley
The EFL has sent a strongly worded message condemning Crawley Town for the actions which took place following their Carabao Cup win over Fulham after supporters encroached the pitch.
A statement read: “The EFL condemns the actions taken by a number of individuals leading up to, during and following the unacceptable mass pitch incursion at the end of Crawley Town’s Second Round Carabao Cup tie against Fulham at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday evening.
“EFL Clubs, their employees, the Football Supporters’ Association, and the game’s wider stakeholders, have made a collective commitment to ensure that the safety of all those involved in the game is not compromised by anti-social and criminal behaviour.”
The statement went on: “Whilst acknowledging the occasion of Crawley’s victory against a Premier League opponent, there can be no justification to enter the pitch without authority.
“Simply put, the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators.
“The EFL has been in contact with the Club to discuss the various circumstances surrounding the incursion, including identifying the individuals involved, while the FA have confirmed they will be investigating last night’s events.”
Dons bring in former midfielder
AFC Wimbledon have completed the signing of midfielder Harry Pell from Accrington Stanley.
Pell returns to Plough Lane having spent two years with the club from 2013, scoring six times in 65 appearances.
Pell joins on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee from the League One side and admits he has no regrets over his decision having cut short his stay at the Wham Stadium.
"I feel it's a good time for me to come back down to League Two and hopefully be challenging at the right end of the table," said Pell.
“I feel like I’ve played a tiny part in the club’s massive history. I got brought in when we were in the bottom two.
“The club has grown since then. Walking out onto that pitch (at Plough Lane) is absolutely fantastic.
“I was only a kid when I was here before and I’ve come back as a man.
Pell added: "It's very rare that you would cut your contract short by two years and leave on good terms.
"I don't hold any regrets whatsoever, I would do the same thing by joining Accrington again if I could rewind a year and I think for both parties, it was a success."