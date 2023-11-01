Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool's academy side were narrowly beaten at Guiseley, a result which saw them eliminated from the FA Youth Cup, after what had been a positive start to the new season.

Alfie Steel’s early strike in North Yorkshire looked to have set Pools on their way to continue their good form before the home side turned the game on its head.

But while McGuckin, who was named the club’s academy manager following Andy Lowe’s departure to Wrexham, admits it was a below par performance from his young Pools side, he believes the defeat can be used as a positive as his team continue their development.

"There's no skirting away that we just didn't perform on the night,” said McGuckin.

"For whatever reason we weren't ourselves and Guiseley took advantage.

"It's a learning process for ourselves. It exposes the lads to different environments, and we want to see the progression in how they deal with each challenge during their time with us.

"Some players cope with pressure differently, but the biggest thing is their attitude and willingness to learn."

Pools’ defeat may not have been helped by their injury issues over recent weeks with the likes of Leo Robinson and Campbell Darcy having struggled for fitness.

McGuckin’s shortage of numbers led to two players from the club’s development squad being called up in Small and Jack Wallace. The duo featured in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley recently with Small also enjoying a successful England Schoolboys trial, with the defender now set to compete in the second stage.

"The injuries have provided an opportunity for others to come into the side and take their chance,” said McGuckin.

"The two lads who came up from the development side fully deserved their chance and it was great to see them involved.