Pools have moved quickly to replace Hartley who was relieved of his duties on Sunday following the 2-0 defeat at Sutton United with the club second from bottom in the League Two table.

Hartley won just one of his 11 games in charge of Pools with the club now turning to experienced manager Curle on an interim basis.

Curle will be joined by his assistant Colin West while Antony Sweeney will also make a return to the first team set-up.

Hartlepool United supporters have been reacting to the appointment of Keith Curle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And fans have been reacting to the appointment of Curle as well as the return of Sweeney with many hoping this can ignite Pools’ season.

@TMHG91: Certainly a rapid turn around. Welcome to the club Keith. Best of luck!

@cstarmedia8: Welcome, finally some experience. More to the point… welcome back sweeney

Antony Sweeney will return to the first team set-up with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

@aghdidim: Very quick and decisive welcome to the club Keith let’s get this season started PTID

@leck_rob: I feel that Keith and Colin have the experience we need and I hope sincerely that this works out for all us. All the best lads

@D91997368: Glad to see sweeney back

@johnterry1986: Happy Sweens is back as a first team coach. Let’s get behind them and the team. Come on lads. Welcome Curle and the legend Colin west. #UTP

@DanielHustler6: Welcome chaps! Sweens should never of been shut out like that! Now go and do what you do best lads!

@MatthewSH96: Well that was quick! Good luck Keith! Glad to see sweens back! Season starts now

@parko75: Happy hartleys gone,curle would not have been my 1st choice but let's wait and see

@JayNich47098520: Will give us time to get sorted behind the scenes hopefully

@richyhpool: Done good jobs, done poor jobs so wait and see! Least he knows the level

@HUST_1908: Really pleased this was done quickly and we’ve appointed people who know the league. Time to move up the table. Good luck Keith, Colin and Tony. #UTP