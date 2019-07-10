Luke James in action for Hartlepool United in pre-season. Picture by Frank Reid

James was one of six different goalscorers in the 7-0 win at Moore Lane as he clinically dispatched a loose ball following Liam Noble’s attempt on goal.

In total, 10 different Pools players have got on the scoresheet in the three pre-season friendlies so far with manager Craig Hignett’s focus being on attacking ruthlessness.

“We look a real threat and that’s what the gaffer wants,” James said.

“He was an attacker himself and he wants us to play attacking football which is all good for us strikers and midfielders because he just wants us to score as many goals as possible.

“You’ve got to hit the ground running and if you can score in pre-season, it always helps. Most of the lads are scoring which is good.

“It’s good getting the goals but more importantly it’s about getting the minutes in but as a striker if you can get a couple of goals early doors it can help settle things down a bit and long may it continue.”

James also felt a change in the approach to training in pre-season has helped Hartlepool start off on the front foot.

“The lads have been flying in training so as long as we can keep those standards and keep doing that on the pitch I have no worries at all,” the 24-year-old added.

“If you see us training, day in, day out, it’s been relentless but the lads have been giving it everything as well.

“It feels like more but we’ve been in two and a half weeks and a lot of it has been attacking based fitness work which is ideal for us and players like myself.

“We’re scoring but keeping clean sheets is just as important.