Molyneux was part of the EFL’s promotional day ahead of next week’s semi-final with Rotherham United, alongside manager Graeme Lee, and the Pools frontman can’t help but think what might be ahead of next week’s tie.

However, Molyneux, who revealed he is in discussions with the club over a new contract at the Suit Direct Stadium, insisted Pools cannot allow their focus to shift from league duty first as they head to Harrogate Town this weekend.

Pools saw their eight game unbeaten run come to an end at Walsall recently and Molyneux is keen to focus his energy on bouncing back ahead of their semi-final clash with the Millers.

Luke Molyneux admits the prospect of getting to Wembley is real after seeing the Papa John's Trophy up close and personal during the EFL's media tour day. Picture by FRANK REID

“To be fair, I haven’t actually been thinking about it too much but now seeing the trophy, it becomes a lot more real,” explained the 23-year-old.

“We’ve got Saturday to come before the Rotherham game so we need to take care of business there first.

Molyneux added: “It’s massive for everyone. It’d be a dream come true to say that we’ve won a trophy in our first season back in the EFL.

“My first concentration is for the game on Saturday and once that’s out of the way with, it’s going to be fully focusing on the game on Wednesday night.

Hartlepool United supporters had the opportunity to meet manager Graeme Lee and striker Luke Molyneux alongside the Papa John's Trophy at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

“But we just need to think about Harrogate.”

Molyneux has been a key performer this season and his goalscoring display in the quarter-final against Chartlon Athletic helped move Pools to within 90 minutes of a Wembley final.

