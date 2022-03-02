Luke Molyneux dreaming of Wembley with Hartlepool United ahead of Papa John's Trophy semi-final with Rotherham United
Luke Molyneux admits the prospect of a Wembley final has moved closer to reality after coming face-to-face with the Papa John’s Trophy.
Molyneux was part of the EFL’s promotional day ahead of next week’s semi-final with Rotherham United, alongside manager Graeme Lee, and the Pools frontman can’t help but think what might be ahead of next week’s tie.
However, Molyneux, who revealed he is in discussions with the club over a new contract at the Suit Direct Stadium, insisted Pools cannot allow their focus to shift from league duty first as they head to Harrogate Town this weekend.
Pools saw their eight game unbeaten run come to an end at Walsall recently and Molyneux is keen to focus his energy on bouncing back ahead of their semi-final clash with the Millers.
“To be fair, I haven’t actually been thinking about it too much but now seeing the trophy, it becomes a lot more real,” explained the 23-year-old.
“We’ve got Saturday to come before the Rotherham game so we need to take care of business there first.
Molyneux added: “It’s massive for everyone. It’d be a dream come true to say that we’ve won a trophy in our first season back in the EFL.
“My first concentration is for the game on Saturday and once that’s out of the way with, it’s going to be fully focusing on the game on Wednesday night.
“But we just need to think about Harrogate.”
Molyneux has been a key performer this season and his goalscoring display in the quarter-final against Chartlon Athletic helped move Pools to within 90 minutes of a Wembley final.