The Hartlepool United forward is enjoying his best season to date after agreeing a new one year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium last summer following Pools’ dramatic promotion back to the Football League.

The 23-year-old has developed into a key part of the Pools team after the exit of last season’s leading goalscorers Rhys Oates and Luke Armstrong where he has featured in all but two games this season, missing the league defeat at Salford City through injury while being rested for the Papa John’s Trophy victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

It is a record Molyneux is both proud of, and looking to continue this weekend at Harrogate Town.

Luke Molyneux has been one of Hartlepool United's leading performers this season. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Pools make the trip to the Envirovent Stadium this Saturday lunchtime looking to bounce back from their first defeat in eight games last time out at Walsall.

Pools have enjoyed a rare week without a midweek fixture after what has been a tough schedule for Molyneux and his teammates with injuries and suspensions perhaps taking their toll in the defeat at the Banks’s Stadium.

And Molyneux himself has been dealing with a slight niggle recently after being brought off as a precaution in the come-from-behind win over Colchester United before being reinstated to the starting line-up against Walsall where he once again played the full 90 minutes.

But the Pools forward insists he will strive to play as much as he can, admitting that once he’s on the pitch any of those little niggles or bumps and bruises tend to fade away.

Luke Molyneux was part of Hartlepool United's EFL Trophy tour at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

“The Colchester one I was struggling a bit from the Sutton game, I had a bit of a knock from that,” Molyneux told The Mail.

“But I said to the physio I don’t want to miss any games. I want to play as much as I can and I feel like once I’m on that pitch with the ball at my feet then the injuries just disappear, I don't even think about it.”

Nevertheless, Molyneux has been glad for the break in the schedule ahead of the trip to Harrogate which kick-starts another busy month for Graeme Lee’s side.

And Molyneux believes the recovery this week will stand them in good stead for what’s to come.

“It’s been a tiring six weeks for us, playing Saturday-Tuesday. The last few steps we just needed to get through it,” said Molyneux.

“I think Saturday might have been one of them where it was just one step too far. We were just a bit tired, everyone seemed off the pace.

“But with no game in midweek this week everyone is going to be feeling fresh for Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the former Sunderland striker has admitted he is in talks with the club over extending his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Molyneux’s one year deal is set to expire in the summer but the 23-year-old has disclosed talks have taken place and that he would like to remain with Pools.

“Yeah [I’d like to stay]. Me and the gaffer have had a few talks,” Molyneux told The Mail.

“We’re just waiting to hear back from higher up in the club and will just see what happens.”

