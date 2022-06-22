Molyneux’s Pools future has been up in the air for months after the 24-year-old disclosed to The Mail he had been in discussions over a new deal since February.

But the former Sunderland striker has been unable to reach an agreement with the club before bringing an end to the speculation when announcing his exit from the Suit Direct Stadium.

Interest in Molyneux was said to be high, particularly from League Two, but with clubs from League One and the Scottish Premiership also said to be on alert.

Luke Molyneux has explained his Hartlepool United exit after completing a move to Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But for one reason or another, as Molyneux explained during his Rovers unveiling, things never materialised.

But why Doncaster?

As Molyneux surveyed his options, with Gary McSheffrey’s side keen, the forward sought the advice from former Pools goalkeeper, and current Doncaster stopper, Jonathan Mitchell having already spoken with ex-Pools boss Graeme Lee who spent two years with the Yorkshire club during his playing career.

“I wanted to reach around the houses and speak to a few of the lads who I know had been here and with Jonny I gave him a message and he replied with a big paragraph of everything that’s good about the club,” said Molyneux.

Jonathan Mitchell left Hartlepool United to join Doncaster Rovers in January after his deal at the Suit Direct Stadium expired. Picture by FRANK REID

“So something like that is obviously a bonus and was a big reason for why I wanted to sign here.”

On his discussions with Lee, Molyneux said: “He looked after me quite well last year when he took over, I played every game under him, and we had a really good connection.

“Obviously things didn’t happen the way he wanted them to at Hartlepool but as soon as he did get the sack we did have a conversation and Doncaster did come up.

“I know he’s a great guy and obviously anything he says about the club I know is going to be true, so he helped with what happened.”

Former Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee spent time at Doncaster Rovers as a player. Picture by FRANK REID

While the decision to remain in League Two may have surprised some, Molyneux believes he is at a club heading in the right direction at the Eco-Power Stadium with the 24-year-old looking beyond League One and instead focusing on the Championship with forward also citing his desire to challenge himself away from his native North East as one of the deciding factors.

“For me I just wanted to try something different and get away from home as well,” he said.

“I’ve been a home bird for all of my life so I think I just wanted a new challenge.

“Obviously we were looking to go higher up in the leagues but football is football, it doesn’t always work out.

"But I’ve come here and spoke to the gaffer and it was a no-brainer for me.

“You just want to be at a team that can get you up to where you want to be,” Molyneux added.