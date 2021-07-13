Luke Molyneux's contract situation at Hartlepool United explained – why the former Sunderland winger is still in talks amid offers from elsewhere
Luke Molyneux remains in discussions regarding a new contract at Hartlepool United.
Three weeks after helping Pools secure their place in the Football League, Molyneux is yet to sign a new deal at the club.
The 23-year-old made 15 starts in the National League last season, scoring twice. And he has since been subject to interest from a number of clubs in League Two and the National League.
Molyneux has been offered an improved contract at Hartlepool but also has offers on the table elsewhere. Pools have already confirmed new contracts for Gary Liddle, Nicky Featherstone, Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip.
Rhys Oates was offered an improved deal at Hartlepool but chose to join League Two rivals Mansfield Town instead.
Ryan Johnson also joined Port Vale after being offered a contract Pools weren’t willing to match. Former Pools defender Lewis Cass is set to join Johnson on loan from Newcastle United.
But Molyneux’s situation is slightly different due to the player being the only player under the age of 24 to be offered a new contract. Having been offered terms of re-engagement, Molyneux has 28 days to consider that offer and explore his options elsewhere while remaining in discussions.
It is the same situation Pools were in with Josh Hawkes and Kenton Richardson last season. The pair opted to join Sunderland in League One despite being offered new deals at Victoria Park.
Should Molyneux choose to move on and join a different club, Pools will be entitled to a compensation fee.