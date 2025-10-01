The Pools boss has challenged his side to go to "another level" ahead of a hugely difficult week that will see them take on Carlisle and York, two of the favourites for promotion. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is preparing for a "big week" ahead of games against rivals Carlisle and York.

Pools travel to Carlisle on Wednesday night looking to build on four points from their last two matches. Having ended a run of six games without a win by beating Gateshead last week, Pools might have been hoping for more than a point from Saturday's visit of a resolute and well-organised Tamworth. In the end, a draw seemed about fair as Vadaine Oliver, who could be in line for his first Pools start this week, cancelled out Luton loanee Oli Lynch's opener. When Oliver opened his account for Pools 19 minutes from time, many fans were hoping to see their side push on in a bid to end a run of three matches without a win at Victoria Park. Despite the introduction of Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, who signed on an initial one-month loan from Premier League side Bournemouth on Friday, Pools never really looked like finding a winner and it was Tamworth who were the better side in the final quarter of an hour, with Harvey Cartwright saving well from Tom Tonks in added time.

Pools, who are level on points with seventh placed Southend after the Shrimpers were beaten by Scunthorpe at the weekend, are now set for a hugely challenging week as they take on two of the favourites for promotion. Pools are set to travel to Cumbria in midweek to do battle with a Carlisle side who suffered a second successive relegation last season but have one of the division's biggest budgets and managed to retain experienced boss Mark Hughes. The Cumbrians wasted little time in flexing their financial muscles following their relegation, signing Regan Linney, who scored 24 goals in 43 games for Altrincham last season, at the start of the summer while also welcoming the likes of Peterborough's David Ajiboye, Shrewsbury's Morgan Feeney and Wealdstone's Josh Grant to Brunton Park ahead of the new campaign. Supporters can also look forward to reuniting with a familiar face in striker Luke Armstrong, who scored 15 goals in 31 games during a hugely successful loan spell at Victoria Park as Pools were promoted back to the Football League under David Challinor in 2021. Having made a strong start to life in the National League, winning seven of their opening 10 matches, Carlisle have endured a not insignificant bump of late and have lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 7-0. The Cumbrians were thumped 5-0 by York last week before losing 2-0 at home to Rochdale on Saturday, a miserable run of results that's seen them drop to fourth in the National League table. Whatever happens on Wednesday night, the contest is sure to have a bit of an edge given there is no love lost between the two sets of rival fans. Never the best of friends, the division between Carlisle supporters and Pools fans came to a head when Poolies accused the travelling Cumbrians of damaging the seats in the away end at Victoria Park during a hotly contested encounter in August 2021; in a subsequent statement, Carlisle slammed "the vandalism and disorder at Hartlepool - the wrecking of seats".

Things are not set to get any easier for Simon Grayson's side, who entertain big spenders York on Saturday. The Minstermen, who finished second last season but missed out on promotion despite amassing a whopping 96 points after being beaten by Oldham in the play-offs, have had a turbulent start to the campaign and sacked popular manager Adam Hinshelwood after drawing three of their opening four matches. That seemed like a harsh decision in the eyes of most York fans, especially given Hinshelwood's impressive record since taking charge in February 2024 and the fact that the Minstermen were still unbeaten at the time of his departure. Nevertheless, a budget like York's, while a big boost, also brings with it a pressure for immediate success and the Minstermen spent big over the summer in a bid to go one better this season, welcoming the likes of Ash Palmer, Ollie Banks and Mark Kitching, all former National League promotion winners, Mansfield's Hiram Boateng, Gateshead skipper Greg Olley, Altrincham's Alex Newby and Pools attacker Joe Grey, who bade an emotional farewell to Victoria Park over the summer. Mother-and-son ownership duo Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla, never afraid of making headlines, turned to former Notts County boss Stuart Maynard, who worked wonders at National League side Wealdstone before leading the Magpies to the League Two play-offs last term, following his departure from Meadow Lane. While it hasn't been perfect and York suffered a surprise defeat to struggling Solihull Moors earlier this month, there have been some positive signs under Maynard, not least their thumping win over fellow promotion contenders Carlisle last week.

What it all means is that Pools are set to play two of their toughest games of the season in the space of five days. Given how tight the division is in and around the play-off places - Pools are one of four teams level on 18 points - Grayson's side can ill-afford to keep on dropping points if they want to avoid falling back into mid-table. What's more, Pools might have to cope without influential defender Reiss McNally, who has missed the last three matches through injury, and frontman Alex Reid, who underwent a scan on Monday following a hamstring complaint sustained against rivals Gateshead. A victory over Tamworth last time out would have done a lot to ease some of the pressure on Pools, who have only won one of their last eight games, ahead of what promises to be one of the most challenging weeks of the entire campaign.

"It's been a big week for us in terms of three points at Gateshead and then a point against Tamworth," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

"Of course we want to win at home, we've not won at home for a while which is frustrating for us all because we want to give our supporters something to cheer about. Certainly, the last home game against Brackley, the performance warranted nothing but we got a point. Saturday was a game where we had to really dig in; four points in a week isn't too bad, of course we'd have liked six. We're building up to a big week now where the games take care of themselves in terms of being up for it against Carlisle, where it'll be a decent crowd against a really strong team; they've lost two on the bounce now, so we can maybe try and exploit that. York come here on Saturday and it will be a cracking atmosphere all round.

"I've said all along that our team and squad will get better and stronger as the season goes on. It has been a big turnaround of players and we still know there are things we need to work on and areas we can be better in. Ultimately, we're on a decent run but we want to go to another level if we're going to really sustain a place in the top five, six or seven places where we want to be."