Hartley was officially unveiled by the club this week and has wasted little time in getting down to business after the club announced midfielder Shelton has agreed a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium.

While the deal for Shelton, The Mail understands, will only keep the 25-year-old at the Suit Direct Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, it represents a much-needed move by the club as they look to prepare for the new season.

Hartley suggested he has spoken to some of his new players over the phone, with Shelton being one of them, while he will meet the rest of his squad face-to-face when they return to the club’s Maiden Castle training base next week.

Mark Shelton has signed a one-year extension with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Shelton was one of four players yet to decide their future with Luke Molyneux, Timi Odusina and Jordan Cook those left outstanding following Shelton’s new deal.

“I’m delighted to agree a new deal. We have had some great success over the last few years and we want to continue that into the new season,” Shelton told the club website.

“I spoke with Paul last week and I am excited to get started next week.”

The midfielder also commented on his new deal on social media saying he hopes to make the upcoming season ‘one to remember.’

Shelton has been a key figure in Pools’ success over the last two years with his tenacity in midfield sometimes overlooked.

But tying down the former Salford City man will help boost the options available to Hartley as he looks to build and shape his squad ahead of next month’s kick off.

“We are delighted to keep Mark at the club. We know how important he has been to the squad over the last couple of years especially with the recent promotion,” said Hartley.

“We know he’s a core member of the squad and we are looking forward to working with him.”