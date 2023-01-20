Shelton becomes the latest of Hartlepool’s promotion winning squad of 2021 to leave the Suit Direct Stadium as he completes a move to the Latics to end what has been a three-year stay with Hartlepool.

Shelton joined the club on loan from Salford City in 2019 under previous manager Dave Challinor before that move was turned into a permanent deal in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder has made over 100 appearances for the club and formed part of the self-professed ‘wolfpack’ midfield trio alongside Nicky Featherstone and Gavan Holohan in the club’s promotion winning campaign.

Mark Shelton has left Hartlepool United after the midfielder completed a move to Oldham Athletic. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Shelton featured in the historic play-off final against Torquay United, converting his spot kick, as Pools gained promotion back to the Football League.

The 26-year-old would go on to make 41 appearances for Hartlepool last season across all competitions before agreeing a new one-year contract with the club in the summer.

But things have not progressed for Shelton this season after falling out of favour with ex-manager Paul Hartley at the start of the season before suffering a calf injury which ruled him out for a number of weeks.

The midfielder returned to the side under Keith Curle in recent weeks as a makeshift defender when starting at both centre-back and right-back before dropping back to the bench in the recent defeat at Gillingham.

Mark Shelton scored his final goal for Hartlepool United in the 3-3 draw with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Shelton came off the bench at the Priestfield for what would be his final appearance for the club having now completed a move to the National League.

Curle said of Shelton’s exit: "He’s a player that has needed more consistent levels of game time to further his career. We thank him for his effort and commitment and we wish him all the best."

The club also added: “Everyone at Hartlepool United wishes Mark all the best in his future endeavours.”

Shelton was heading out of contract at the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer and moves to Boundary Park to link up with former Everton defender David Unsworth and a number of ex-Hartlepool players within the Latics’ squad.

“I’ve spoken to the manager a few times and I’m very happy to be here,” Shelton said.

“It’s a really big club, I know a good number of the lads having played with them before and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity.

“I know this is a very tough league but we’ve got some good experience in this squad now and I’m here to enjoy my football.”

Unsworth added on signing Shelton: “We’ve been working to get Mark here for a while and I feel we’re really lucky to get him.

"He’s come in from a higher league and when we’ve watched him he’s been top class. He was really keen to come to Oldham and that for me is key.