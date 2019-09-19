Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate praises Sunderland's Jack Ross after under-23s meeting
First-team head coach Jonathan Woodgate was impressed with what he saw after watching Middlesbrough’s under-23 side beat Sunderland 3-2 on Monday night.
Boro came from behind at Eppleton CW, Hetton, to beat a Black Cats team which included new first-team signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock.
Woodgate observed the match from the stands, where he was able to catch up with Sunderland manager and good friend Jack Ross.
“I was just speaking to him, he was asking how I was finding it. I’m loving it.” said Woodgate when asked about the Black Cats boss.
“I love him as a guy and as a player he was fantastic, what an example and a role model he is to the younger players.
“It was a good chat.”
Woodgate was also impressed with Boro’s performance on the night and praised the work that under-23 coaches Graeme Lee and Danny Schofield are doing with the group.
Two Stephen Walker penalties and a close-range finish from substitute Rumarn Burrell gave Boro all three points against Sunderland in the Premier League 2, Division 2 clash.
Black Cats striker Benji Kimpioka had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot while Lee Connelly grabbed a late consolation goal eight minutes from time.
“The performance they gave against Sunderland was really, really good,” added Woodgate. “They won 3-2, Graeme and Danny are working really well with them and they are showing some good signs.”