Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate provides George Friend fitness update after Luton draw
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says captain George Friend should be fit for next weekend’s meeting with Brentford at the Riverside.
The 31-year-old defender missed most of pre-season with an injury he sustained back in April and didn’t feature in the matchday squad during Friday’ night’s 3-3 draw at Luton.
Yet Woodgate expects his skipper to be available very soon and says Friend will play a key part for the Teessiders this season.
“He’s doing really well,” said Woodgate when asked about Friend. “George should be fit for Brentford hopefully, he’s a really important player for me on and off the pitch.
“He’s our captain, he’s fantastic and he’ll be with this team all the way. He’s a great leader, he leads in the dressing room, he leads on the pitch and I have nothing but good words to say about George.”