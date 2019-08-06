Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: Latest Anfernee Dijksteel reports, Leeds linked with striker plus Dael Fry bid rejected
Middlesbrough look set for a busy few days in the transfer market as the clock ticks down towards Thursday’s 5pm deadline. Head coach Jonathan Woodgate has already made it clear his squad remains ‘really thin’, yet the Teessiders appear to be closing in on at least one deal. Here are the latest Boro-related stories circling the web:
Anfernee Dijksteel latest – It was reported last week that Boro are still chasing the Charlton right-back, despite Addicks boss Lee Bowyer saying the player wasn’t for sale.
Yet, following Saturday’s win at Blackburn, Bowyer’s response when asked about Dijksteel was less convincing, and it now appears Boro are closing in on one of their primary targets.
According to Charlton reporter Richard Cawley from South London News, Boro have met the Addicks’ asking price for the 22-year-old defender with a fourth bid.
It’s been claimed Dijksteel has agreed personal terms with Boro and a medical should be completed on Tuesday.
Burnley make Dael Fry offer – Woodgate has already made it clear he doesn’t want to lose any of his star players ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
It would, therefore, be a big surprise if the Teessiders allowed home-grown centre-back Dael Fry to leave the Riverside in the next few days, especially as the 21-year-old is the type of player Woodgate will want to build around.
Yet according to multiple reports, Burnely made an £8million offer for Fry which Boro have rejected.
The defender hasn’t played during pre-season after sustaining a hamstring injury last term and is still a few weeks away from returning to action.
Leeds still interested in striker – Over the weekend reports resurfaced linking Boro with Fenerbahce frontman Michael Frey, yet there are some doubts whether the claims were genuine or simply old rumours which had re-emerged.
Leeds have also been credited with interest in the 25-year-old Swiss who scored three goals in 14 league appearances last season.
And according to Turkish journalist Ozan Kosar, the Whites are still monitoring Frey and will attempt to sign the player on loan before the deadline.