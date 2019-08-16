Middlesbrough FC news: Dael Fry injury latest plus Blackburn's pre-match boost
Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry is closing in on a first-team return and is set to represent the club’s under-23 side against Stoke City tonight.
The 21-year-old centre-back has been out since the end of last season with a hamstring injury and head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been careful with the player’s recovery.
Boro’s youngsters will face the Potters at Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Park (7pm kick-off) before the senior side travel to Blackburn on Saturday.
“I’m going to watch Dael play at Bishop Auckland,” said Woodgate in Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “He’s playing 60 minutes, and I’m going to watch that before I travel across to Blackburn.
“It’ll be a huge step forward. I purposefully haven’t rushed Dael because, as I’ve said before, I had a time when I had a thigh injury. It’s hamstring with him, but it’s a similar injury with the tendon.
“I don’t want to rush things and spoil his career. We’ve taken a lot of time now but he’s ticked a lot of boxes in training and done a lot of sprinting.
“The best way to rehabilitate a hamstring is sprinting, especially towards the end of the process. It’s going to be great to have Dael back.”
Boro full-back Hayden Coulson is a doubt for the game at Ewood Park after picking up a knock in training, while former Rovers striker Rudy Gestede is out with a hamstring issue.
Rovers have received a welcome boost after defender Darragh Lenihan, who has missed Rovers’ last two games with a knee injury, trained on Thursday.
Fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is on loan from Manchester City, remains a doubt though, after picking up a knock during his debut against Fulham last weekend.
“Lenihan trained today, Tosin didn’t train today, but let’s wait and see,” said Blackburn boss Mowbray on Thursday “Tosin was quite positive when I chatted to him.
“It will be disappointing for him if he does not make Saturday I would suggest because his performance at Fulham was quite exciting.”