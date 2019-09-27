Middlesbrough FC news: Garry Monk reacts to FFP reports as striker address Boro and Derby County speculation
There are plenty of storylines ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough – which will see former Boro boss Garry Monk return to the Riverside.
Monk took charge of the Owls earlier this month and has taken four points from his first two Championship games since the appointment.
Matters off the pitch will also add extra spice to the occasion, following reports the EFL have asked for an explanation from Wednesday about the controversial sale of Hillsborough Stadium, which Boro had complained about.
Yet Monk, like Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, says he’s only concentrating on the football.
"If I'm honest it's a club issue, I'm not too aware of what's what,” said the Wednesday boss. "My whole focus has been on the football. I've been working very hard, that's my job and my role.
"I've had 18 months of that at Birmingham and I make sure that doesn't distract the players."
When asked about the reception he might receive from Boro fans, Monk added: "It doesn't matter, it's not my focus. My job is to get my players prepared, that's all that matters."
Striker quizzed on Boro and Derby speculation – Boro were one of many Championship clubs who were linked with Peterborough striker Ivan Toney earlier this week.
The 23-year-old has started the season in fine form, scoring eight goals in eight League One games for the Posh.
And when asked about the reported interest in him, Toney told Peterborough Live:“Speculation is speculation, that is all it is, I don’t let it affect me.
“You can see that’s been the case because I was in good form around that point in August and ever since. My job is score as many goals as I can and help the team and that is my sole focus.”
Under-23s back in action – Finally, Middlesbrough’s under-23 side will face Fulham later today (12 noon kick-off).
Boro were narrowly beaten 4-3 by league leaders West Ham last week but have started the season strongly, taking 10 points from their opening six league games.