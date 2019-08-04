The Teessiders have just five more days to bring in new players ahead of the August 8 deadline, yet Woodgate remains confident more signings will arrive.

Depending on incomings, there may also be some departures from the Riverside in the next few days, but only if the deal is right for the Teessiders.

When asked if he sees anyone leaving before next Thursday, Woodgate replied: “Not at the minute, maybe, we'll have to see, it depends what comes in and if it's the right deal for me and the football club.”

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is confident the club will make more signings this summer.

Boro are also keen for some of their younger players to go out on loan this season and gain more game time in a first-team environment.

“I don't want to put any names on it yet but a few of the lads will go on loan,” added Woodgate following Friday’s action-packed 3-3 draw at Luton.

“They need to do that, they need to grow as people, they need to sample what it's like in this league or League One or League Two.

“Under-23 football at times is nothing like what you've seen out there, nothing like it. So it's important our younger players go out and learn their trade and they'll only come back better for this football club.”

Boro’s squad still appears significantly short of right-backs, where Jonny Howson has filled in during season, and natural wingers, despite the signing of attacking midfielder Marcus Browne from West Ham last week.

The Teessiders may also attempt to sign another centre-back following the departure of Aden Flint earlier this summer, yet Woodgate remained coy when asked which areas he still wants to strengthen.

“I don't want to put a number on it but I want a few in. I think we're really thin,” he replied. “The Championship is relentless, as you’ve seen from that game there. God knows how far both teams ran. So you need to keep it fresh.