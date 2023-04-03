The Black Cats are said to be one of a number of clubs in both the Championship and Premier League monitoring the Boro winger as per reports from Football League World.

Jones has not featured for Michael Carrick’s side since Boro’s 5-0 win over Reading in early March with the club believed to be weighing up the possibility of allowing him to leave this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East neighbours Sunderland are one club said to be interested, along with Norwich City and Premier League trio West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Isaiah Jones has been linked with a move away from Middlesbrough this summer. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Jones arrived on Teesside from Tooting & Mitcham in 2019 and has had loan spells with Scottish duo St Johnstone and Queen of the South before enjoying a stellar 2021-22 campaign in the Championship where he was named Boro’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the winger has struggled to cement his place under Carrick – Jones’ last start coming in the Boxing Day win over Wigan Athletic.

Jones has still made 30 appearances for Boro this season but has been overlooked in Carrick’s starting line-up in recent months with the likes of Tommy Smith and Marcus Forss preferred.

And Football League World have suggested Boro will allow Jones to leave this summer due to his struggles under Carrick, saying he ‘will not stand in his way should he seek a Riverside exit.’