23-year-old Middlesbrough star linked with Sunderland and Prem trio including West Ham United
Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones has been linked with a switch to North East rivals Sunderland this summer according to reports – with the 23-year-old also attracting Premier League interest.
The Black Cats are said to be one of a number of clubs in both the Championship and Premier League monitoring the Boro winger as per reports from Football League World.
Jones has not featured for Michael Carrick’s side since Boro’s 5-0 win over Reading in early March with the club believed to be weighing up the possibility of allowing him to leave this summer.
North East neighbours Sunderland are one club said to be interested, along with Norwich City and Premier League trio West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.
Jones arrived on Teesside from Tooting & Mitcham in 2019 and has had loan spells with Scottish duo St Johnstone and Queen of the South before enjoying a stellar 2021-22 campaign in the Championship where he was named Boro’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the end of the season.
But the winger has struggled to cement his place under Carrick – Jones’ last start coming in the Boxing Day win over Wigan Athletic.
Jones has still made 30 appearances for Boro this season but has been overlooked in Carrick’s starting line-up in recent months with the likes of Tommy Smith and Marcus Forss preferred.
And Football League World have suggested Boro will allow Jones to leave this summer due to his struggles under Carrick, saying he ‘will not stand in his way should he seek a Riverside exit.’
Jones still has two-years remaining on his current deal at the Riverside.