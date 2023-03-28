Michael Carrick has his say as Middlesbrough club captain extends Riverside stay
Middlesbrough club captain Jonny Howson has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the club until next summer.
Howson has, again, been influential for Boro this season under both Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick with the 34-year-old now having been rewarded by extending his stay on Teesside.
Howson, who agreed a one-year deal with the club last summer, has put pen to paper on an additional one-year extension which will keep him at the Riverside until the end of next season.
It will be Howson’s seventh season with Boro after joining from Norwich City in 2017 – where he has been a mainstay ever since, making over 250 appearances for the club.
Howson made 49 appearances for Boro during the 2021-22 campaign and claimed the club’s player of the year award with boss Carrick delighted to retain the services of his club captain beyond this season.
"He's a big part of what we do here," said Carrick.
"He's had a good season, he's in great shape, and he's such a great example to the rest of the lads here."
Howson joins Tommy Smith in extending his stay at the Riverside after the defender agreed a two-year extension last month.
Carrick’s side remain in the hunt for automatic promotion back to the Premier League ahead of their return to Championship action after the international break.
Boro make the trip to Huddersfield Town to take on a Terriers side in relegation trouble managed by former boss Neil Warnock as they look to close the gap on second-placed Sheffield United.