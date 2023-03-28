Howson has, again, been influential for Boro this season under both Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick with the 34-year-old now having been rewarded by extending his stay on Teesside.

Howson, who agreed a one-year deal with the club last summer, has put pen to paper on an additional one-year extension which will keep him at the Riverside until the end of next season.

It will be Howson’s seventh season with Boro after joining from Norwich City in 2017 – where he has been a mainstay ever since, making over 250 appearances for the club.

Jonny Howson has extended his contract with Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Howson made 49 appearances for Boro during the 2021-22 campaign and claimed the club’s player of the year award with boss Carrick delighted to retain the services of his club captain beyond this season.

"He's a big part of what we do here," said Carrick.

"He's had a good season, he's in great shape, and he's such a great example to the rest of the lads here."

Howson joins Tommy Smith in extending his stay at the Riverside after the defender agreed a two-year extension last month.

Carrick’s side remain in the hunt for automatic promotion back to the Premier League ahead of their return to Championship action after the international break.

