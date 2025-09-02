Alan Browne | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Alan Browne admits feeling “relief” after completing his Middlesbrough move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough completed the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne on deadline day.

And the 30-year-old midfielder has been speaking about the move and said the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down. Browne made 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, however, his opportunities were set to be limited given Sunderland’s spending and reinforcing the midfield in particular. Speaking to the club’s media team Browne said: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything. “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.

“I can't wait to put on a shirt to play my first game. I've experienced how good they are, not to me but to their own players and hopefully they can help get us over the line this year.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what Middlesbrough fans can expect from him, Browne described himself as an energetic, aggressive midfielder who enjoys contributing at both ends of the pitch: “I'd like to think I'm really energetic, really aggressive. I like to do both sides of the game, attack and defence.”

With over 30 senior caps for Ireland, Browne also hopes the move will boost his international prospects: “I haven't played as much as I would have hoped in the last year or so. I obviously want to get back playing football for the club first and foremost and then if and when I get a call-up, brilliant. It'll be something I'll relish once again.”

Meanwhile, Boro’s Dan Barlaser has joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on loan. The midfielder, who joined from Rotherham United in January 2023, will spend the rest of the season north of the border, subject to receiving international clearance.

A club statement outlined: “Dan has represented us 77 times in all competitions, scoring once. He helped us to a fourth-placed finish under Michael Carrick in his first half-season before establishing himself as more of a regular the following campaign, playing in 33 of our 46 Sky Bet Championship fixtures. Opportunities were more limited in 2024/25, and so far this campaign, Dan has been an unused substitute in all five of our competitive fixtures.

“Everyone at MFC wishes Dan well for his loan spell with Hibs.”