Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has scored three times in three Championship matches this season, after he looked set to leave Teesside following a loan spell at Turkish club PAOK last term.

Akpom wasn’t even training with the rest of Boro’s squad at the start of pre-season, despite the club’s lack of options up front.

Yet the striker is now very much part of Wilder’s plans, even though Boro are still looking to sign two more strikers this summer.

“It was a difficult situation for Chuba when I came in and a difficult situation for us,” said Wilder after the Sheffield United match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He doesn’t need to worry about anything else apart from he is going to be part of us going forward because he was outstanding.

“The attitude to his game was great. He could and probably should have come off at half-time but wanted to carry on.

“His individual performance was really good against John Egan, obviously it was congested around that area. His goals were great and I thought our first goal was great. "

Akpom was forced off the field in stoppage-time and replaced by new Boro signing Matthew Hoppe, yet Wilder revealed the change could have been made sooner.

“I have to say I didn’t see him at half-time because he was in the treatment room and had to be dragged off the pitch,” added Wilder when discussing Akpom’s performance.

“That’s what I’m looking for and that’s what supporters are looking for, and I thought there was a real connection between our supporters and players, and definitely Chuba.

“He’s part of it, he has to keep that going and obviously we are still looking to add to it.”

Boro will now prepare for Wednesday’s Championship game at Stoke and have just over two weeks to make more signings before the deadline on September 1.