Chuba Akpom has completed his move to Ajax from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Akpom joins the Dutch side for a fee of €12.3million which can increase to €14.3m over the course of the striker’s five-year deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 27-year-old forward had entered the final year of his contract at the Riverside and, with the two parties unable to reach an agreement over a new deal, Middlesbrough have moved to cash-in on their prize asset rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Akpom enjoyed a stunning campaign for Michael Carrick’s side last season with 29 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions on his way to being named the Championship’s top scorer and player of the year at April’s end of season awards ceremony as Boro made it to the play-offs.

The former Arsenal striker spent three years on Teesside after completing a move from Greek side PAOK in 2020 and has thanked Middlesbrough after rejuvenating his career, with a move to the Netherlands now confirmed.

Akpom said: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro, and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud.

"Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax.

"I’ll still be following the Boro from afar and wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future.”

Akpom was left out of Carrick’s squad for the 3-0 defeat at Coventry City recently after news that Middlesbrough had agreed a fee with Ajax, with the striker then cleared to travel for a medical.

Boro moved swiftly to find a replacement for Akpom after confirming the arrival of 24-year-old Emmanuel Latte Lath from Atalanta who joined with Danish full-back Lukas Engel.