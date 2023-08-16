News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Chuba Akpom completes move from Middlesbrough after agreeing five-year deal with Ajax

Chuba Akpom has completed his move to Ajax from Middlesbrough.
By Joe Ramage
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:26 BST
Chuba Akpom has completed his move to Ajax from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Chuba Akpom has completed his move to Ajax from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Chuba Akpom has completed his move to Ajax from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Akpom joins the Dutch side for a fee of €12.3million which can increase to €14.3m over the course of the striker’s five-year deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 27-year-old forward had entered the final year of his contract at the Riverside and, with the two parties unable to reach an agreement over a new deal, Middlesbrough have moved to cash-in on their prize asset rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Akpom enjoyed a stunning campaign for Michael Carrick’s side last season with 29 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions on his way to being named the Championship’s top scorer and player of the year at April’s end of season awards ceremony as Boro made it to the play-offs.

The former Arsenal striker spent three years on Teesside after completing a move from Greek side PAOK in 2020 and has thanked Middlesbrough after rejuvenating his career, with a move to the Netherlands now confirmed.

Most Popular

Akpom said: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro, and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax.

"I’ll still be following the Boro from afar and wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future.”

Read More
Middlesbrough complete double transfer swoop

Akpom was left out of Carrick’s squad for the 3-0 defeat at Coventry City recently after news that Middlesbrough had agreed a fee with Ajax, with the striker then cleared to travel for a medical.

Boro moved swiftly to find a replacement for Akpom after confirming the arrival of 24-year-old Emmanuel Latte Lath from Atalanta who joined with Danish full-back Lukas Engel.

Akpom made 82 appearances for Middlesbrough and scored 34 goals in total and departs with what the club describes as ‘the best wishes of all at MFC.’

Related topics:Chuba AkpomMiddlesbroughArsenalTeesside