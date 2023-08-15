BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Emmanuel Latte Lath of Atalanta BC (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the pre-season friendly match between AFC Bournemouth and Atalanta at Vitality Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The duo become Michael Carrick’s eighth and ninth summer signings having penned four-year deals at the Riverside.

Latte Lath, a 24-year-old striker from the Ivory Coast, heads to Teesside for an undisclosed fee from Serie A side Atalanta following an impressive loan spell with St Gallen last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latte Lath scored 16 times for the Swis Super League side – one of several loan spells the highly-rated striker has enjoyed in recent years including with the likes of SPAL, Pescara, Imolese and Aurora Pro Patria in Italy.

He came through the ranks at Atalanta but made just a couple of appearances for the Nerazzurr.

The Ivorian will likely be tasked with shouldering some of the responsibility of Chuba Akpom’s exit – the 27-year-old set to complete a move to Ajax after the Dutch giants agreed a transfer fee with Boro recently.

Boss Carrick described Latte Lath as ‘exciting, quick and can make things happen’ which will be something Boro supporters will be keen to see after a slow start to the Championship season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latte Lath is joined by Danish defender Engel who arrives from Superliga side Silkeborg.

The 24-year-old has already made almost 200 career appearances including a large number in the Danish top-flight as well as gaining experience in the Europa Conference league.

Engel helps provide cover to Carrick’s left-back area alongside Hayden Coulson who has stated both Championship defeats to Millwall and Coventry City as well as the League Cup win over Huddersfield Town this season after the club missed out of key target Ryan Giles who joined Luton Town off the back of his successful loan spell at the Riverside last year.

Carrick said of Engel, who has 30 goals in 189 senior games: "Lukas is a good age, he's already gained experience to a point and looking to make the next step in his career.