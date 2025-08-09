placeholder image
Getty Images

'Commanding': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Swansea win - including one 8 and multiple 7s: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:16 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 win over Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Middlesbrough beat Swansea 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium in their opening match of the new Championship season - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?

After a goalless first half, Dael Fry headed home the winner six minutes after the restart following Morgan Whittaker’s in-swinging corner.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Didn’t have much to do as Swansea were kept at arm’s length. Claimed a few crosses confidently when the ball did come into the Boro box. 6

1. Sol Brynn - 6

Didn’t have much to do as Swansea were kept at arm’s length. Claimed a few crosses confidently when the ball did come into the Boro box. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Regularly looked to play the ball over the top of Swansea’s defence, starting on the right of a back three. Overhit a few passes but defended well on the whole. Switched to a wing-back position in the closing stages. 7

2. Luke Ayling - 7

Regularly looked to play the ball over the top of Swansea’s defence, starting on the right of a back three. Overhit a few passes but defended well on the whole. Switched to a wing-back position in the closing stages. 7 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Captained the side with a commanding performance in the middle of a back three. Kept Swansea forward Liam Cullen under wraps and opened the scoring with a glancing header shortly after half-time. 8

3. Dael Fry - 8

Captained the side with a commanding performance in the middle of a back three. Kept Swansea forward Liam Cullen under wraps and opened the scoring with a glancing header shortly after half-time. 8 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A strong debut from Boro’s new signing on the left of a back three. Read the game well to thwart a few Swansea attacks and was often composed on the ball. 7

4. Alfie Jones - 7

A strong debut from Boro’s new signing on the left of a back three. Read the game well to thwart a few Swansea attacks and was often composed on the ball. 7 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Middlesbrough
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice