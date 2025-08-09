Middlesbrough beat Swansea 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium in their opening match of the new Championship season - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?
After a goalless first half, Dael Fry headed home the winner six minutes after the restart following Morgan Whittaker’s in-swinging corner.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 6
Didn’t have much to do as Swansea were kept at arm’s length. Claimed a few crosses confidently when the ball did come into the Boro box. 6 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 7
Regularly looked to play the ball over the top of Swansea’s defence, starting on the right of a back three. Overhit a few passes but defended well on the whole. Switched to a wing-back position in the closing stages. 7 | Getty Images
3. Dael Fry - 8
Captained the side with a commanding performance in the middle of a back three. Kept Swansea forward Liam Cullen under wraps and opened the scoring with a glancing header shortly after half-time. 8 | Getty Images
4. Alfie Jones - 7
A strong debut from Boro’s new signing on the left of a back three. Read the game well to thwart a few Swansea attacks and was often composed on the ball. 7 | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.